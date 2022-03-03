OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 13335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Specifically, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

