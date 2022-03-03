ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.42

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $222,964.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,841.57 or 0.99981321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00073494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00269959 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

