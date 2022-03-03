Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $29.00. The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 6,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,985,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

