Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.03. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 53.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

