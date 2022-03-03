Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,277. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 209,745 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

