Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

