Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NAD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $16.45.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.