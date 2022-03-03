Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,339. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

