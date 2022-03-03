Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of JPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,339. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.