Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of JPC stock remained flat at $$8.54 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
