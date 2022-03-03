Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NUO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,360. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
