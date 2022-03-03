Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.
NYSE NXJ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,721. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.