Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NXJ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,721. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.