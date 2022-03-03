Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,367. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
