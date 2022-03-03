Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,367. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

