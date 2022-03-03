Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NMI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,023. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

