Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NMI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,023. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
