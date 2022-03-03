Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of JCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,239. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

