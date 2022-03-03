Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of JCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,239. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
