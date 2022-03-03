Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

