Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
