Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $15.94. Nuvalent shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 385 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

