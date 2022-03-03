Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,114,000 after buying an additional 572,942 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.