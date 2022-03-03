NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.52. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

