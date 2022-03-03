Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Short Interest Update

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 953,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXU. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,624,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

Novus Capital Co. II stock remained flat at $$11.55 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. Novus Capital Co. II has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.38.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.