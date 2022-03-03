Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,559 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

NVO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,612. The company has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

