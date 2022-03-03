Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

