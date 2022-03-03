Northland Power Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPI. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.71.

TSE NPI opened at C$41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.99%.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.