Northland Power Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$41.25 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.99%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

