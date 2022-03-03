Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

