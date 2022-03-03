Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 204,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,564,000 after buying an additional 146,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

