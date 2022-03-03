Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

