Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target Increased to C$1.85 by Analysts at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIF.UN stock opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.32. The stock has a market cap of C$65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

