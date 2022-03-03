Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target Increased to C$1.85 by Analysts at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NIF.UN stock opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.32. The stock has a market cap of C$65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
