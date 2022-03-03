nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.85. 8,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 253,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

