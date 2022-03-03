NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.10. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NICE by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NICE by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

