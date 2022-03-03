NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 291,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

