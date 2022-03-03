Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Raised to $216.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $189.68 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $135.11 and a 1 year high of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,269 shares of company stock valued at $47,430,529. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

