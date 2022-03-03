NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will report sales of $61.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $62.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $251.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.09 million to $257.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $258.60 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,842. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

