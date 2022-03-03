News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company continued with its impressive performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only grew year over year but also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strength primarily across Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments. A surge in profitability was noticed in the News Media segment due to a revival in the advertising market. Meanwhile, Foxtel’s total streaming subscribers grew substantially. Management also remained optimistic about its acquisitions of the OPIS and Base Chemicals businesses that are likely to enhance Dow Jones’ information services business. However, it expects REA growth rates to slow in the second half as it cycled strong prior period listing volumes.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NWSA stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in News by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

