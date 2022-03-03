New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $78.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. 7,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,883. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

