Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Sells 38,970 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,970 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 0.0% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $106,657,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after buying an additional 3,035,884 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YMM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 250,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

