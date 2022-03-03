Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NRO stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.