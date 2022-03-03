NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 1,739,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.61.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,501,316. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

