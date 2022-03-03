Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in February

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTOIY shares. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 70,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

