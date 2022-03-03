Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

NYSE NNI opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

