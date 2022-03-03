Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $175.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.37% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

