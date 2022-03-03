Neblio Price Tops $0.49 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $52,142.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,005,500 coins and its circulating supply is 18,739,141 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

