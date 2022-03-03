Neal V. Fenwick Sells 66,313 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $817.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,908 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

