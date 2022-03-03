Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$34.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.
Nautilus Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NUS)
