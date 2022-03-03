NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 1,054,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of RBSPF remained flat at $$2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,771. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.