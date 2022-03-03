Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $938.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

