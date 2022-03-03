Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.75. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

