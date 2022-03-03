National Pension Service Sells 26,409 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Twitter worth $68,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

TWTR opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

