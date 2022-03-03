National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 15,081 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NCMI opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.
National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.