National Bank Financial Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.02.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.91 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a market cap of C$959.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.