National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ring Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ring Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ring Energy by 90.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.22. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

