National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Camber Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

